Educational process restarts on Monday in Matanzas (+audio) .

The provincial director of Education in Matanzas, Edilberto Casanova Armenteros, has announced that tomorrow all the teaching staff will be incorporated into the educational centers, thus preparing the ground for the restart of educational activities next Monday.

In an effort to ensure a safe and organized return, schools that were evacuated will undergo a thorough cleaning and disinfection process. According to the official, «no damage was reported in the province’s educational system following the recent events, thus ensuring the continuity of classes without setbacks.»

«Detailed visits will be made tomorrow to several municipalities to verify the exact conditions for the restart of activities», Casanova Armenteros abounded in his statements, while stressing the importance of these tours, which will ensure that all school facilities are fully prepared to receive students again.

«On Sunday, we will work on the organization of the provincialcenters , with the preparation of schedules that will facilitate the return of both primary school and university students,» he explained,

According to Casanova Armenteros, these efforts are aimed at guaranteeingan orderly and efficient start to the school week.

The message concludes by reaffirming the resilience of the education system in Matanzas, which is undamaged and ready to receive students in a safe environment.

With a well-defined plan of action, the schools of Matanzas are preparing to open their doors with renewed energy next Monday.

Written by Gabriel Torres.