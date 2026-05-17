The Land and the Rainbow.

Today, Cuba awakens with a dual memory intertwined on the calendar. The countryside remembers the Agrarian Reform of 1959, when land ceased to be the privilege of a few and became the right of those who worked it. In every furrow, the figure of Niceto Pérez is revived, a martyred peasant who defended the dignity of his people and whose blood paved the way for justice. The date became a symbol of food sovereignty and a tribute to the National Association of Small Farmers, which has sustained production and hope ever since.

But May 17th is also a day of rainbows. In 1990, the World Health Organization removed homosexuality from its list of diseases, and since then, the day has become a symbol against homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia. In Cuba, the streets and cultural spaces are filled with voices demanding respect, inclusion, and full rights. It is diversity that is celebrated, the certainty that each identity contributes to and enriches the social fabric.

The countryside and the city, the land and diversity, embrace each other on this day as two struggles that share a common root: human dignity. The farmers who sow the seeds of the future and the communities that defend their right to exist without discrimination are part of the same history of resistance. The memory of the Agrarian Reform and the struggle for equality converge on this same day, reminding us that justice is not fragmented, that freedom multiplies.

Thus, May 17th becomes a living chronicle: the land that nourishes and the rainbow that illuminates. A day that not only remembers what has been achieved, but also invites us to continue sowing justice and diversity in the present. Because in Cuba, this day is more than a date: it is a symbol of who we are and who we aspire to be.