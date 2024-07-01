Cuban brand diversifies its markets and products (+audio, photos & video).

Gabi & Sofi emerged in 2016; a year later it opened its doors to the public in Varadero and has stores in Calle del Medio, in the historic center of Matanzas, as well as in Cienfuegos, Havana, Santiago de Cuba and Ciego de Avila.

The children’s brand Gabi & Sofi, created in Varadero, is expanding and diversifying the markets in which it will market its products, announced Ariel Balmaseda, president of the non-agricultural cooperative Decorarte and of the children’s brand of articles and products for children.

«Gabi & Sofi and Decorarte are direct exporters. We are already walking in a certification process of our products to start exporting them to diverse markets, for example, Europe, Latin America and Central America.

«We are thinking about many potential markets where our products can have an impact today and, on that basis, we are consolidating alliances, managing export projects and configuring our exportable line well.»

See also: https://www.tvyumuri.cu/cultura/gabi-sofi-cubadisco-2/

This one hundred percent Cuban children’s brand produces customized, original and varied toys and material for children, with a wide range of items aimed at promoting learning, human growth and the formation of values.

His presence at the Science and Education Congress, organized by the World Council of University Academics and Researchers and the Central Institute of Pedagogical Sciences, was not fortuitous. Neither was it fortuitous that he deserved three awards at the conclave.

See also: https://www.cubahora.cu/economia/gaby-sofi-coleccion-infantil-cubana-de-excelencia

It is due, in the first place, to the careful work of its members for the innovation and development of the future in topics related, essentially, but without disdaining others, to the welfare of the youngest, as well as to the evident diversification of its offers and products.

«At the World Congress of Science and Pedagogy the COMAU gave you an award as a brand for the product developed and its impact on the population, for your vision with which you have approached the market as a brand; another award was for our Cuban children’s playhouse project Neuropoint and another award given to me as a leader of these initiatives.

«These three awards further commit the collective to our purpose of life in terms of Cuban children,» he explains.

See also: http://www.cubadebate.cu/noticias/2018/06/22/gabi-sofi-un-universo-didactico-al-alcance-de-un-nino/

In addition to these awards, Gabriel and Sofia were selected as COMAU Ambassadors, which represents, as they acknowledge in the brand’s Facebook profile, a very high commitment to the development of children in Cuba and the world.

«The children who represent the brand and its inspirers between 8 and 9 years ago, in addition to being Cuban advisors to the Latin American Council of Children, which belongs to the TAL network, which brings together public and cultural television stations in Latin America, were also named Ambassadors of the World Science Council.

See also: https://teveo.cu/media/EGfgCDjpjPtnJV6j

«This puts a great responsibility on their shoulders because they will speak on behalf of the Council for Children, protecting children, contributing to the realization of projects for them and other issues that today are of vital importance for their development and strengthening their quality of life».

For some time now, in addition to the production of attractive educational toys for children in early childhood, Gabi & Sofi has been engaged in the marketing and promotion of kits of educational materials that respond to the Neuropoint method, created by Dr. Orlando Terré Camacho to raise the intelligence potential of children in early childhood.

See also: https://bohemia.cu/gabi-sofi-juntos-podemos-hacer-de-cuba-un-mejor-pais/

«Within this line, we launched at the Congress a kit designed for children between 1 and 6 years old, which contains toys designed to enhance the motor and intellectual development of children, with a scientific base.

«This is a very interesting project that gives us even greater credibility within the scientific environment and focuses us more directly on the international market.»

The star product of the non-agricultural Cooperative Decorarte has ventured into branches such as the textile industry with designs that contribute to the reduction of environmental impact, food products made mainly from peanuts that favor celiacs and diabetics; music and audiovisuals, with the production of records and audiovisuals aimed at the children’s market; furniture; household products from descalers to fabric softener.

See also: https://www.trabajadores.cu/20220209/el-gallinero-de-gabi-sofi/

In addition to their impact in terms of offers for children from 2 to 14 years of age and those with special needs, they focus on the elderly with proposals to combat Alzheimer’s disease and other degenerative diseases.

To this wide range of options that they maintain and promote in the market, they now add the experience of the Cuban children’s house, endorsed by Cuban and international institutions.

«We intend to take this project of children’s playhouses to all the provinces. It is designed from a didactic and scientific, methodological approach, so that the child develops in an environment where cultural values, identity and the idiosyncrasy of the country are enhanced.

«He directs his gaze, for example, to the royal palm as his favorite tree, to the fact that the white butterfly is the national flower, the hummingbird, the Cuban flag and all the symbols that identify our nation. We also took into account furniture according to their ages, colors according to their level of development at each age and didactic materials that enhance their intelligence».

Although they have received offers from other provinces of the country, mainly from the capital, to develop this initiative of children’s houses, for the representatives of Gabi & Sofi the priority is to promote it in the province, assured Ariel.

«It is very important that all our authorities know that there is a worldwide awarded brand, born and present in the province, a module of Cuban children’s playhouses that also won an international award, which is available to install in any entity or company in the province, in the first place.

«We provide customers with everything from furniture to decoration, children’s clothes, toothbrushes and everything has a didactic character to teach the child to live in a coherent way with the environment and nature.

«We want not only our product to be inserted in the environment of Cuban children’s circles and companies, but also that in the territory they have it as a provincial heritage, knowing that our project is designed taking care of every detail in order to promote the integral development of our infants.»

Gabi & Sofi emerged in 2016; a year later it opened its doors to the public with headquarters in Varadero and currently has stores in Calle del Medio, in the historic center of the city of Matanzas, as well as in the provinces of Cienfuegos, Havana, Santiago de Cuba and Ciego de Avila.

…ONLINE VIDEO

Written by Jessica Mesa.