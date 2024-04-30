Pedagogy 2025 event held in Pedro Betancourt Polytechnic School.

The teachers of the «Leonor Pérez Cabrera» Polytechnic School (EPLPC) in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt dedicated their basic event corresponding to the 19th edition of the International Pedagogy 2025 Congress to socializing knowledge and promoting scientific-educational activity.

According to Esther Ruth Morales Cañizares, secretary of the institution, through their respective presentations, the participating teachers addressed topics such as the formation of values, the effective use of teaching means and the prevention of drug consumption among students, among others.

Similarly, the English teacher, Yacni Rodríguez Vega, presented a work dedicated to perfecting the study and learning of the English language at the center and shared his experiences with our radio station.

With an inclusive, innovative and comprehensive approach, Pedagogy 2025 is a space for the exchange of proposals and knowledge that contribute to streamline teaching strategies and, consequently, raise the quality of the teaching-educational process in the territory.

Photos: Provided by Taimí García Cartaya, director of the EPLPC.

Writen by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.