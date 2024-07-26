The assault on the Moncada Gariosn on July 26th, 1953, regardless of being a military failure, had a decisive political and historical impact by showing armed insurrection as the best way to overthrow the Batista tyranny and sweep away that opprobrious regime.

It was in the Moncada where the leadership of the generation of young people under whose leadership the Cuban Revolution was made was consolidated. Several groups intended to overthrow Batista, but it was the Generation of the Centenary with Fidel at the head that planned and executed the audacious action at their own risk.

To take the barracks, to call for an armed popular insurrection and to overthrow the tyrant would be the objectives. The savage butchery of the tyranny against the revolutionaries demonstrated the genocidal essence of the dictatorship and catalyzed the maturation of the political consciousness of society, inspiring others along the path of armed struggle. That heroic youth took history by assault.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.