Solar energy, an alternative to guarantee water supply.

More than 40 water pumping equipment with photovoltaic systems have already been installed in the province of Matanzas as part of the Energy Matrix Change program that is being carried out throughout the country.

Guillermo Cué Lugo, director of the Empresa de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (Aqueduct and Sewage Company), said that the territory is leading the way in this sense because it is at 80 percent of the assembly of hybrid and solar panel pumps.

The innovative system consists of replacing pumping equipment with less than 10 kilowatts of power with a renovating technique that uses solar energy, which means a contribution in saving electricity, does not generate noise and also does not emit toxic substances into the environment.

The Energy Matrix Change program benefits medium and small communities, including isolated houses, and therefore constitutes a substantial advance in the social, technological and economic development of the Matanzas area.

When the assembly of the 67 units planned for the province is completed, some 30 thousand people will receive this benefit that science, technology and nature put at their service for the general good.

Written by Noelis Santoyo.