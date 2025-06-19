«Pairing» Exhibition at the ACAA (+ photos).

The pieces will be part of a future traveling exhibition through community galleries in the province, with the aim of bringing artisanal design to new audiences and encouraging the preservation of traditional textile techniques in the region.

With the presence of creators, specialists, and lovers of the handicrafts, the solo exhibition «Maridaje» by designer Alina Morales Wong opened today at the Matanzas branch of the Cuban Association of Artisans and Artists (ACAA). She invites us to rediscover the relationship between textile tradition and the contemporary ritual of wine.

Curated by researcher and art critic Alexander Rodríguez Castellanos, the exhibition brings together around twenty bottles woven with thread, organza, and jute. The artist uses intricate embroidery and patchwork to depict celebrations such as birthdays and weddings, as well as diverse professions—from medicine to teaching—giving each piece its own narrative.

Rodríguez Castellanos emphasized in his opening remarks that «Maridaje» proposes a dialogue between functionality and ornament: the bottle transforms from a utilitarian object into a symbolic medium, while textile craftsmanship—traditionally relegated to the domestic sphere—is here used as a vehicle for memory and affection.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until June 27. According to the ACAA, the pieces will be part of a future traveling exhibition through community galleries in the province, with the aim of bringing artisanal design to new audiences and encouraging the preservation of traditional textile techniques in the region.

