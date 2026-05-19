19 de mayo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

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Farmers and Cooperative Members Celebrate Peasant Day

19 de mayo de 2026 Yaudel Rodríguez Vento
At the farm of Unionense peasant Alfredo Zamora, belonging to the CPA March 13, the municipal ceremony in celebration of Cuban Peasant Day took place in recent hours, bringing together farmers, cooperative members, and representatives of organizations linked to the agricultural sector of the territory.

At the farm of Unionense peasant Alfredo Zamora, belonging to the CPA March 13, the municipal ceremony in celebration of Cuban Peasant Day took place in recent hours, bringing together farmers, cooperative members, and representatives of organizations linked to the agricultural sector of the territory.

The day was marked by recognition of outstanding men and women of the countryside, cooperatives, and entities that support the work of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP) in the municipality of Unión de Reyes, amid efforts to maintain and increase food production.

During the meeting, Odalys Guerra Amaro, president of the Cooperativa Flores Zamora, reaffirmed the commitment of Unionense peasants to agricultural production destined for the people, despite the economic and material difficulties faced by the sector.

In the central remarks, Yessy Ponce De León, president of ANAP in the territory, conveyed congratulations to the men and women of the countryside, who — she said — continue to work with dedication and sacrifice to «make the earth give birth» even amidst the limitations the country is undergoing.

The celebration also constituted a recognition of the daily effort of farmers and cooperative members, essential protagonists in the food security and economic development of the nation.

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