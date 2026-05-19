New Solar Charging Station in Matanzas to Benefit the Population

The MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise) Construcciones Marzo plans to begin construction in June of a «solinera» (solar charging station) in the city of Matanzas, a project conceived to provide community services and facilitate the charging of tricycles, scooters, bicycles, and electric cars.

According to the company’s president, Fidelmi Marzo Mendoza, the facility will have a Photovoltaic Solar System with an estimated capacity of 30 kilowatts.

The center, which will be named «Marzolinera,» is currently in the design and project phase. It will be located near Maceo Park, in the area of a former tire repair shop, where the entire investment will be executed.

According to Marzo Mendoza, although the project will have a commercial part linked to charging electric vehicles, its main objective will be to offer support to the population during prolonged power outages.

«The goal is to help people more than it is to run a profitable business,» he stated.

Among the planned services is a free space for cooking food and charging cell phones and devices such as ecoflow units, intended especially for people who lack technological alternatives in their homes.

The future solinera will also include a cafeteria with affordable food offerings and a tire repair shop with 24-hour service.

Regarding the commercial area, the project contemplates capacity for simultaneous charging of two electric cars, one tricycle, and about five scooters. Additionally, services will be provided for electric bicycles.

The president of the MSME noted that approximately 85 percent of the necessary equipment is already in Cuba and that they are currently working on the technical details of the project together with CEDAI specialists for the assembly of the equipment.

A «solinera» is a service station powered by solar energy. In the Cuban context, it combines the terms «solar» and «gas station,» functioning as a public space that allows residents to charge electric vehicles, cell phones, and connect cooking equipment.