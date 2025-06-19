José Martí Brigade Highlights the Transformative Value of Art in Communities.

The Expanded Assembly of the José Martí Art Instructors Brigades (BJM) in the province of Matanzas began on the afternoon of June 18th with an emotional exchange with maestro René Quirós.

During his address, Quirós shared experiences from his artistic career within the movement, highlighting the transformative value of art in communities and the essential role of the instructor as an agent of cultural change.

“Teaching art also means teaching sensitivity, identity, and commitment,” said the distinguished artist, who has dedicated decades to training new generations through the brigade.

The evening was highlighted by an artistic performance at the provincial headquarters of the Hermanos Saíz Association, a bastion of young Cuban art.

The Assembly brings together young instructors from various municipalities, as well as cultural and educational authorities, to evaluate the achievements of the last period and chart new lines of work to strengthen the BJM’s impact in the region.

Written by Félix González Pérez.