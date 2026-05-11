Matanzas Crocodiles in crisis.

The Matanzas Crocodiles’ start in the IV Elite Baseball League left a deceptive impression. The initial sweep suggested a solid team, capable of maintaining a competitive pace during the first weeks of the tournament. However, the series against the Holguín Cubs exposed problems too glaring to ignore, especially on the mound and in their defensive play.

Holguín turned Victoria de Girón Stadium into a comfortable arena for hitting. The eastern lineup mercilessly punished a pitching staff unable to control the game from the early innings. There was a lack of command, positioning, and tactical response against an offense that found open field time in every pitching appearance.

The problem wasn’t limited to pitching. The Matanzas offense also failed to respond when the team needed to put pressure on the opponent. The Crocodiles were constantly forced to play catch-up and never found the necessary punch to level the score in games that slipped away too early.

Added to this were defensive errors unbecoming of a team aspiring to contend for the top spot in the championship. An isolated mistake can be part of the game, but when errors become recurrent, they end up affecting team confidence and creating openings that the opponent ruthlessly exploits. Matanzas showed disorganization in basic plays and a lack of stability in tense moments.

The sweep suffered against the Cubs serves as a warning sign at the very beginning of the season. The schedule still offers some room for improvement, but the Crocodiles need urgent adjustments in the pitching staff and a more reliable defense if they intend to maintain realistic aspirations in the Elite League.

The Matanzas team’s offensive talent is undeniable, as demonstrated in the first few games, but no team can consistently compete when it concedes so much freedom on the mound and in the field. Matanzas came away from this series reeling and will now have to show resilience before doubts begin to outweigh their initial victories.

Written by Maxdiel Fernández Padrón.