17 de marzo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

MMR Vaccination Campaign to Benefit Children in Matanzas (+audio).

16 de marzo de 2026 Tamara Mesa González

Nearly seven thousand 10-year-old children will benefit from the MMR vaccination campaign, or triple viral vaccine, in the months of March and April of this year, in the province of Matanzas.

Nearly 7,000 ten-year-old children will benefit from the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccination campaign in March and April of this year in the province of Matanzas.

Strengthening the children’s immune systems and preventing the spread of diseases such as mumps, rubella, and measles is the goal of this health program.

Public health professionals will carry out the vaccination process, transporting staff from the vaccination centers to the schools, Dr. Berta Bello Rodríguez, Deputy Director of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Matanzas, explained to Radio 26.

…ONLINE AUDIO.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.




                            

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