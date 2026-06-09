Only Two Days Until the World Cup

Just two days before the start of the FIFA 2026 World Cup, the largest tournament in football history, expectations are growing on all five continents.

For the first time, 48 national teams will compete for the title. This edition will expand the reach of the competition and offer more opportunities for countries seeking to leave their mark on the sport’s most prestigious event.

Over the coming weeks, the main football powers will share the stage with teams making their World Cup debut.

The new format promises a more extensive competition and an intense fight to advance through each phase of the tournament.

Among the main contenders is the Argentine national team, the reigning world champion after winning the title in Qatar 2022.

The Albiceleste will arrive with the responsibility of defending the crown and with the possibility of achieving a record reserved for very few.

If they manage to retain the championship, Argentina would become only the second team in history to win two consecutive World Cups — a feat so far only achieved by Brazil, which won back-to-back in 1958 and 1962.

In addition to Argentina’s title defense, the World Cup will bring together several generations of footballers seeking to write new chapters in the tournament’s history.

With more teams, more matches, and a record global audience, the 2026 edition is set to mark a before and after in international football.

The countdown is entering its final stretch. In just two days, the battle for the planet’s most coveted trophy will begin, with 48 teams ready to pursue the same goal: to become world champions.