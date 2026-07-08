My Neighborhood for the Homeland from Jagüey Grande

Jagüey Grande – Demonstrating its commitment to the «Mi Barrio Por La Patria» (My Neighborhood for the Homeland) movement, workers from the Victoria de Girón Agroindustrial Enterprise carried out cleaning, sanitation, and beautification actions in several electoral districts.

«Once again, the epicenter was our neighborhoods and multi-family buildings, where working families committed to the work of the Revolution live,» published the entity on its Facebook social network.

«We were motivated,» the post specified, «by the approaching July 26 and the centenary of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz’s birth, to undertake such necessary tasks as solid waste collection, common area sanitation, and machinery support to transform the community environment.»

«Every effort and every tool in our workers’ hands demonstrate that when the union calls, its people respond,» the note emphasized.

For the collective of the Victoria de Girón Agroindustrial Enterprise, «Mi Barrio Por La Patria» is not just a slogan: «it is commitment, unity, and concrete action to turn every community into a cleaner, more organized, and dignified space for everyone.»

The entity reaffirmed the union’s potential and its great capacity to mobilize people. «With joy, discipline, and a sense of belonging, we continue contributing from each work collective to the well-being of the people. Because the Homeland is also defended by working, cleaning, building, and transforming,» they emphasize.

The «Mi Barrio por la Patria» movement is a process of popular reaffirmation that promotes the will to advance with collective intelligence, a tribute to the legacy of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro in the year of the centenary of his birth.