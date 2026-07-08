Celina’s Homeland Sings in Summer

Jovellanos celebrated a peasant morning as part of the summer cultural initiatives, in front of the Uver Solís Art Gallery. The activity, sponsored by the Municipal Directorate of Culture and the House of Culture, brought together dozens of neighbors, artists, and local authorities in an atmosphere of deep cultural identity.

The repertoire included tunes, décimas, improvisation, and controversies that made the audience vibrate. The territory’s poets and improvisers offered a show where each verse — improvised or forced — paid tribute to peasant traditions and the nation’s history.

The day served as an intergenerational meeting point, where the youngest could learn firsthand about the oral and musical traditions that are part of Cuban cultural heritage. Entire families came to enjoy the guajira music, share anecdotes, and enthusiastically applaud each artistic performance.

The peasant morning recalled the traditions of the homeland of Celina González, the prominent exponent of peasant music born in Jovellanos. This initiative reaffirms the role of art and tradition as tools of collective memory, demonstrating that popular culture continues to beat strongly in the heart of the Matanzas people.