Public Health Maintains Epidemiological Surveillance in Matanzas

During the most recent meeting of the Provincial Defense Council, it was reported that Matanzas remains free of arbovirus transmission. However, the municipalities of Colón and Jagüey Grande show a slight increase in febrile patients, although the IgM tests performed have come back negative.

Health authorities noted that the province has accumulated four consecutive weeks of decreasing cases but insisted that favorable conditions for the proliferation of the transmitting mosquito remain, so the perception of risk should not be lowered.

Regarding acute diarrheal diseases, a reduction in cases treated is also reported. However, it was clarified that this decrease does not mean the absence of the disease, since many adults do not go to health services when they present these symptoms. Therefore, hygienic-epidemiological surveillance remains active.

As part of preventive actions, during the months of July and August, an intensive larvicide application process will be carried out in different areas of the province.

Regarding the restoration of the National Electroenergetic System, it was reported that hospitals already have electrical service and that the reactivation of water pumping systems is progressing.

The situation remains especially critical to guarantee supply to the municipalities of Unión de Reyes, Pedro Betancourt, and Cárdenas, also affected by prolonged power outages, with circuits exceeding 74 hours without service. Authorities specified that, as soon as system conditions allow, circuit rotation will resume to distribute the impacts more equitably.