June Contemplates the Sky from the Earth

June 2026 has begun with an astronomical display that has already left its mark on the first days of the month.

The dawn of the 7th brought with it the peak of the Arietids meteor shower, a daytime phenomenon that surprised those who rose early to look toward the horizon.

On June 8, the last quarter moon occurred, allowing clearer observation of star clusters and galaxies in cloudless skies.

The day of the 9th marked one of the most anticipated moments: the conjunction of Venus and Jupiter, a brilliant encounter that drew curious onlookers and enthusiasts to squares and balconies.

The apparent proximity of both planets offered a unique spectacle, visible to the naked eye and remembered as one of the month’s highlights. These first days confirmed that June would be a privileged period for those who enjoy the night sky.

The remainder of the month promises even more. On the 12th, the alignment of Mercury, Venus, and Jupiter will take place, followed on the 13th by the conjunction of the Moon with the Pleiades.

On the 15th, Mercury will reach its greatest elongation and coincide with the New Moon, while on the 17th, the Moon will once again join Venus and Jupiter in a photogenic scene.

The end of June will also be intense: the summer solstice arrives on the 21st, on the 27th the Bootids meteor shower will be observed, and on the 29th the Strawberry Full Moon will shine.

With these phenomena, June consolidates itself as a month of constant celestial activity, capable of awakening the curiosity and wonder of those who lift their gaze to the firmament.