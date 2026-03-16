17 de marzo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Defense Preparations Strengthened in Pedro Betancourt.

16 de marzo de 2026 Tamara Mesa González

With the participation of students from the Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School and the Dionisio Morejón Morejón Pre-University Institute of Pedro Betancourt, the Student Bastion event was held at the Rubén Aldama Stadium in this Pedro Betancourt municipality. The event was designed to strengthen the preparation of young people in tasks related to the defense of the homeland.

With the participation of students from the Leonor Pérez Cabrera polytechnic school and the Dionisio Morejón Morejón pre-university institute of Pedro Betancourt, the Student Bastion was held in the Rubén Aldama stadium of Pedro Betancourt  municipality, a day designed to strengthen the preparation of young people in tasks related to the defense of the Homeland.

The activities, overseen by local political and governmental authorities, included military organization and discipline drills, shooting practice, evacuation simulations, physical endurance training, and political and historical orientation workshops, all aimed at strengthening the students’ sense of responsibility in the pursuit of national sovereignty.

According to Royslán Cámbara Sosa, First Secretary of the Party in the town, the event provided an opportunity for the new generations to embrace their role in the historical continuity of the revolutionary project and to reinforce values ​​such as discipline, unity, and a sense of belonging.

Furthermore, the systematic practice of these activities in educational centers was urged as a way to consolidate the comprehensive education of students and ensure the training of citizens in safeguarding the Island.

Photos: Royslán Cámbara Sosa, First Secretary of the Party in the town.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.








                            

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