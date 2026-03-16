Crocodiles begin preparations for Baseball Champions League.

The Matanzas Cocodrilos baseball team, which will represent Cuba in the Baseball Champions League, will begin its preparations for the tournament this Monday.

According to the organizers, the event will take place in Mexico from March 24th to 29th, and in addition to the Cuban team, teams from Mexico, Nicaragua, the United States, and China will participate.



The reigning Cuban national champions will begin their training camp at their home stadium, Victoria de Girón, aiming to reach peak performance for the tournament.



Among the new additions to the Matanzas roster is the inclusion of eight reinforcements to bolster the team in its quest for the championship title.

Yulieki Remón, Luis Vicente Mateo, and veteran Alexei Ramírez are some of the infield additions for the team managed by Armando Ferrer.



In the catching position, Andy Cosme from Artemisa will team up with Andrys Pérez to lead a pitching staff that also includes right-handers Raymond Figueredo, Rafael Orlando Perdomo, Brander Guevara, and Fran Abel Alvarez.



The Matanzas Crocodiles, champions of the domestic baseball league, will look to assert their dominance in a foreign tournament.