17 de marzo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Crocodiles begin preparations for Baseball Champions League.

16 de marzo de 2026 Tamara Mesa González

The Matanzas Cocodrilos baseball team, which will represent Cuba in the Baseball Champions League, will begin its preparations for the tournament this Monday.

According to the organizers, the event will take place in Mexico from March 24th to 29th, and in addition to the Cuban team, teams from Mexico, Nicaragua, the United States, and China will participate.

The reigning Cuban national champions will begin their training camp at their home stadium, Victoria de Girón, aiming to reach peak performance for the tournament.

Among the new additions to the Matanzas roster is the inclusion of eight reinforcements to bolster the team in its quest for the championship title.
Yulieki Remón, Luis Vicente Mateo, and veteran Alexei Ramírez are some of the infield additions for the team managed by Armando Ferrer.

In the catching position, Andy Cosme from Artemisa will team up with Andrys Pérez to lead a pitching staff that also includes right-handers Raymond Figueredo, Rafael Orlando Perdomo, Brander Guevara, and Fran Abel Alvarez.

The Matanzas Crocodiles, champions of the domestic baseball league, will look to assert their dominance in a foreign tournament.

Written by George Carlos Roger Suárezs.

Tags:

Más entradas

Commerce and Gastronomy Commit to Good Service in Jovellanos.

16 de marzo de 2026 Tamara Mesa González

MMR Vaccination Campaign to Benefit Children in Matanzas (+audio).

16 de marzo de 2026 Tamara Mesa González

Defense Preparations Strengthened in Pedro Betancourt.

16 de marzo de 2026 Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *