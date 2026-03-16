17 de marzo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Commerce and Gastronomy Commit to Good Service in Jovellanos.

16 de marzo de 2026 Tamara Mesa González

Commerce and Gastronomy workers in the municipality of Jovellanos continue to guarantee quality service to the population through the sale of sausages made in collaboration with self-employed workers.

Workers in the retail and food service sectors in the municipality of Jovellanos continue to provide quality service to the community by selling sausages made in collaboration with self-employed workers.

Among the most popular products is croquette dough, a result of the joint effort between state entities and the non-state sector, which expands the food options available to the community.

The local government supports these initiatives by facilitating the leasing of premises and retail spaces, strengthening services for the community and encouraging the participation of diverse economic actors for the collective benefit.

With these actions, Jovellanos reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the vitality of services, consolidating public trust in the municipality’s commercial and gastronomic sectors.

Written by Yannier Delgado.


















                            

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