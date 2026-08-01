Letters Under the Sun

«Summer with My People» at the Manuel Navarro Luna House of Culture in Jovellanos invites every Tuesday to a refuge for the imagination.

The cultural institution hosts the literary workshop led by writer Yoleidis Hernández Jiménez, who offers attendees a space to explore the written word from a playful and creative perspective.

This initiative not only seeks to perfect narrative techniques but also to awaken vocations among the municipality’s youngest.

The activity is articulated with the tribute to Juan Gualberto Gómez, held at the Jovellanos municipal library.

Both projects share the spirit of bringing literature closer to the community to highlight the legacy of historical figures through generational dialogue.

The continuity of these proposals demonstrates the commitment of cultural institutions to the habit of reading in the territory.

Yoleidis Hernández’s workshop is distinguished by its inclusive and dynamic approach, where theory merges with practical writing exercises.

Participants explore from poetry to flash fiction, always guided by the author’s experience. This methodology manages to capture the attention of adolescents and children in Jovellanos, who find in summer a propitious moment to develop their artistic sensitivity.

In this way, the municipality consolidates a summer season where culture takes center stage, weaving bridges between the past and the literary present.

The articulation of these spaces shows that reading promotion is not an isolated event.