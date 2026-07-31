Matanzas Preselection Finishes Second Week of Training

The members of the Matanzas baseball preselection, aimed at forming the roster of the Cocodrilos de Matanzas for the 65th National Series, concluded their second week of training at the facilities of the University of Matanzas.

Among the news that this second week of training brought was the ratification by the Directorate of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education, and Recreation (INDER) in Matanzas, together with the provincial commission of the discipline, of strategist Armando Ferrer Ruz as the team’s manager for the upcoming baseball season.

The reigning national champions of bat and ball oriented the preparation days toward defensive and offensive mechanics drills and continued work in the gymnasium to achieve the best physical condition for the athletes.

According to the local nine’s management, the preselected players will complete seven weeks of training at the Yumurino higher education institution’s facilities, and work at the Victoria de Girón stadium will be carried out as both pitchers and players require it.

After a below-expected result in the Cuban Elite Baseball League, where they finished in last place among participants, the reptiles face preparation for the main national sporting event with the goal of revalidating the title from the past championship.