Maravillas de la Infancia Community Center Celebrates its Anniversary

The Maravillas de la Infancia Community Center, «Quinta Anita,» in the Versalles People’s Council, is celebrating its» anniversary. Its existence demonstrates what can be achieved when there is will and love for the place where one lives.

In statements by its founder and main promoter, María Eugenia Romero, we learned that its importance lies in «the profound impact it has had on the lives of so many children and families. During these years, it has been a beacon of hope, a space for learning, and a home where childhood dreams have been nurtured with love and dedication.» Their work has transformed lives and sown seeds of joy and knowledge in the community.

The Versalles collective received encouragement from the provincial and municipal directorates of Houses of Culture and from hundreds of residents who participated in their commendable cultural work. Maravillas de la Infancia (Wonders of Childhood) has around 300 members, and its continuous work has transformed the community environment. Several generations of Matanzas residents have become well-rounded individuals there.

It is worth noting that among the recognitions achieved by the project is the Neighborhood Award, presented by the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution. The project’s headquarters, a centuries-old building, allows the community to showcase its talent, not only in dance and song, but also in literature, fostering reading habits. They also promote significant environmental initiatives for the local council.

The Maravillas de la Infancia Community Center, «Quinta Anita,» deserves much credit since its founding, which was celebrated this past Monday, May 11th. Congratulations!

Written by María Elena Bayón