Tribute to Vilma Espín in Pedro Betancourt (+photos and audio).

On the occasion of the 18th anniversary of Vilma Espín Guillois’s death, the Giraldo Díaz Daycare Center in Pedro Betancourt municipality hosted a moving special event held in her honor.

The event, led by the Cuban Women’s Federation (FMC) secretariat in the territory, was attended by employees of the institution, as well as representatives of political and grassroots organizations, who praised the work and legacy of one of the most important figures in the fight for women’s rights in Cuba.

Through lyrical recitations and musical and dance performances, educators and children from the center honored Espín Guillois’s contributions to the country’s sociocultural progress, while emphasizing the need to pass on her teachings to new generations. Yainerys Pérez Souza, secretary of the FMC in the town, told our radio station this.

…ONLINE AUDIO Pérez Souza also emphasized that this event is a demonstration of the Betancourt people’s commitment to the memory of Vilma Espín and acknowledged that the event also contributes to strengthening the identity and struggle of Cuban women. …ONLINE AUDIO The exchange also highlighted the fundamental role of education and culture in preserving history, reaffirming the commitment to continue transmitting Vilma’s thoughts and actions and strengthening the principles of women’s emancipation and justice for which she fought. Photos: Provided by the interviewee. Written by Yadiel Barbón.