One Street and a Thousand Paths: A Street Without a Path.

19 de junio de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Maintaining Mujica Street as a dumping ground is an action that goes against our environmental culture and the well-being of the community. It is everyone’s responsibility—authorities and citizens alike—to work together to recover this space and return it to its original purpose.

The Transformation of Mujica Street.

The section of Mujica Street, located between Embarcadero Blanco and Zargazazo, in the city of Matanzas, has ceased to be a thoroughfare and has become a landfill that occupies the entire area. What was once a path for vehicles and pedestrians is now a space where those trying to pass must navigate piles of garbage, endure foul odors, and coexist with various vectors that threaten public health.

From Paved Road to Landfill

Until recently, Mujica Street was a busy, paved street in good physical condition. However, according to residents of the adjacent block, more than 15 days ago, municipal and provincial authorities, along with work crews, arrived to clean the landfill. The intervention was halted when the bulldozer broke down, and since then, the cleanup has never resumed. The only thing that has increased is the amount of trash.

A Recurring Problem

Neighbors recall that the street was once cleaned, but the lack of social discipline caused it to once again become a dumping ground. This situation affects not only the neighborhood’s image but also the quality of life and health of its residents. Possible Solutions? A question arises for the responsible authorities: Wouldn’t it be more economical to invest in a custodian than in constant cleaning, equipment, fuel, and labor? Perhaps, until greater social discipline is achieved, the presence of inspectors and the imposition of fines can help change this reality, since often the financial penalty has the greatest impact.

A Call to Conscience

We cannot allow this situation to continue. Maintaining Mujica Street as a dumping ground is an action that goes against our environmental culture and the well-being of the community. It is everyone’s responsibility—authorities and citizens alike—to work together to recover this space and return it to its original purpose.

Written by Enrique Tirse.




















                            

