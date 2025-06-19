Efforts are redoubled to advance local development in the Matanzas town.

As part of the actions to commemorate the new anniversary of the attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes garissons, in Unión de Reyes municipality is prioritizing social and economic projects with an impact on key sectors such as health, housing, and agricultural production.

Mayor Ángel Valdés Ramírez reported that work is underway to rehabilitate the intensive care unit of the José Machado main emergency clinic and the Bermejas medical post, with improvements also being made to the nursing and minor surgery areas.

«We have provided the clinic with a group of facilities that will be very comfortable, although no one would want to be there, but whoever needs it should at least enjoy facilities with a certain level of comfort,» stated Valdés Ramírez.

In the productive sector, progress is being made on the completion of three vermiculture centers, one of which is already operating. The Municipal Housing Department is promoting the renovation of a group of houses in the central area of ​​the promenade.

«I’m planning on having four of those houses finished. One is already in the final stages of the construction schedule; it only needs a few details on the facade. We’re working tirelessly here so the first homes will be ready before July 26th,» the mayor added. Amid the complexities facing the country, aggravated by the United States blockade of the island, the people of Unión are redoubling their efforts to advance local development and celebrate the new anniversary of National Rebellion Day.

Written by Yaudel Rodríguez.