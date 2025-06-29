CDR actions against drugs and coastal protection highlighted in Matanzas.

Joel Paz Pérez, a member of the national executive secretariat of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), who oversees surveillance and prevention, highlighted the organization’s efforts to strengthen surveillance and preventive work in communities, with an emphasis on combating drug trafficking and protecting the coasts.

In a statement to Radio 26, Paz Pérez explained that the CDRs are working to implement surveillance systems tailored to the needs of each neighborhood, promoting the active participation of residents. «It’s not a system established at the national level, but rather one analyzed by its own residents, capable of responding to social problems such as indiscipline, theft, or price gouging,» he noted.

He also highlighted the role of the «Looking at the Sea» detachments in coastal towns, which focus on preventing drug trafficking, indiscriminate fishing, and other crimes that affect the seabed. «Today we are making greater efforts in preventive work, especially against drug use and trafficking, and in protecting our natural resources,» he stated.

The leader reiterated the CDRs’ commitment to defending the Revolution, as they continue Fidel Castro’s legacy, and called on citizens to actively join these efforts to ensure a more harmonious and peaceful society.

Written by Melissa Guerra.