Heroes on Wheels.

In the midst of complex times, marked by economic limitations, shortages of spare parts, and fuel difficulties, Matanzas’ transporters continue to move forward, heads held high and engines running, serving the people.

Amidst complex times, marked by economic constraints, shortages of spare parts, and fuel difficulties, Matanzas’ truckers continue to move forward, heads held high and engines running, serving the people. They are the ones who, day after day, wake up early to ensure the mobility of thousands of citizens who depend on public or freight transportation to fulfill their daily commitments.

Despite the obstacles, these men and women do not give up. Many work with old vehicles, adapted time and again with ingenuity and sacrifice. Each trip tests not only the machines but also the will and commitment of those who drive them. This daily effort expresses one of the most genuine displays of love for duty and loyalty to the people.

They are drivers, mechanics, inspectors, dispatchers, and technicians who make what seems impossible possible. Sometimes, the day begins without knowing whether there will be enough fuel to complete it, and yet they still take to the streets. Every stop, every mile traveled, is a victory over adversity. Transportation isn’t just about movement; it’s about human connection, access to education, work, healthcare, and life itself.

For this reason, the dedication of Matanzas’ transport workers transcends their technical function: it becomes a profoundly social task, and we see it in every shipping agent who, at their bus stop, under the sun, forces the brakes on those who still ignore the need and try to make state vehicles private.

Their perseverance contributes to the functioning of hospitals, schools, production centers, and entire communities. This June 28th, Transport Workers’ Day in Cuba, it is only fair to recognize those from Matanzas who keep hope alive on wheels. Let there be no lack of applause for those who know that their work begins when most people are still asleep, and often ends with the first light of dawn. With a sense of belonging, a spirit of solidarity, and an admirable capacity for resilience, the transport workers confirm that there is no stronger driving force than their commitment to the people. To all of them, thank you for never stopping.