Work Has Begun on the Boiler of the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant in Matanzas

Following the forced cooling of the boiler, which reduced the entry time to 30 hours, inspection work began this Monday, including pneumatic and hydraulic tests at the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant in Matanzas.

Specialists consulted on the matter, although leaning toward the possibility of faults in the feeder, maintain that the final result will be known during the day.

At this time, the workforce from various districts of the Electric Plant Maintenance Company is being completed, so that although the critical path is determined by solving the boiler failure, they can also undertake other important tasks.

This is the sixth shutdown this year of the Yumurino generation unit, in a scenario marked by a lack of fuel for distributed generation, which has caused interruptions exceeding 50 hours, with a provincial deficit that approached 200 megawatts, such that 76 percent of Matanzas circuits have remained without power.

If the boiler failure at Guiteras is not significant, the unit could attempt synchronization within the next 48 hours.