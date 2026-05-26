ESBU Clemente Gómez Renews Its Patriotic Commitment

Jovellanos – In a morning ceremony loaded with revolutionary symbolism, the ESBU Clemente Gómez once again expressed its fidelity to the Homeland. Students and workers gathered to support the Declaration of the Revolutionary Government, which describes the accusation against General of the Army Raúl Castro Ruz as unworthy and arbitrary.

The educational center emphasized that honoring historical truth and defending national sovereignty are unavoidable duties of every young Cuban.

Likewise, the school community joined the Call of the UJC, which promotes multiple actions to celebrate Raúl’s 95 years, a symbol of coherence and dedication to the Revolution.