26 de mayo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

ESBU Clemente Gómez Renews Its Patriotic Commitment

26 de mayo de 2026 Yannier Delgado Díaz

Jovellanos – In a morning ceremony loaded with revolutionary symbolism, the ESBU Clemente Gómez once again expressed its fidelity to the Homeland. Students and workers gathered to support the Declaration of the Revolutionary Government, which describes the accusation against General of the Army Raúl Castro Ruz as unworthy and arbitrary.

The educational center emphasized that honoring historical truth and defending national sovereignty are unavoidable duties of every young Cuban.

Likewise, the school community joined the Call of the UJC, which promotes multiple actions to celebrate Raúl’s 95 years, a symbol of coherence and dedication to the Revolution.

Más entradas

Work Has Begun on the Boiler of the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant in Matanzas

25 de mayo de 2026 José Miguel Solís

The Stone in the Stomach: Looking at Childhood Through Theater

25 de mayo de 2026 Jessica Mesa Duarte

Cuba Is Respected

25 de mayo de 2026 Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *