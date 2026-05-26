Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant Plans to Begin Startup Tonight or Early Tomorrow

With the aim of beginning startup tonight or early tomorrow, the more than 300 corrective tasks at the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant in Matanzas are now concluding.

Engineer Román Pérez Castañeda, general director of the Yumurino unit, commented that on the so-called critical path, centered on the boiler, two important tasks have already finished and two remain, which should be completed by tonight after the mandatory hydraulic tests.

If everything goes well, Pérez Castañeda specified, we proceed to startup, which can take between six to eight hours, but the verification under working pressure of the intervened objects is decisive for that step.

Forces from the Matanzas and Havana districts of the Electric Plant Maintenance Company and other entities have participated in this fault repair maintenance.

The sixth shutdown of the National Electroenergetic System of the Island’s largest unitary block was caused by water loss in the boiler — a recurring breakdown after 17 years without the possibility of foreign suppliers fulfilling their delivery commitments for parts, an action under strong pressure from the U.S. government, which is trying, among other measures, to intensify the energy siege.