20th Ordinary Session of the Betancourt People’s Power Assembly Held.

The 20th ordinary session of the People’s Power Assembly of this municipality, held at the Cuba Theater in the Matanzas town, was dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Elián González’s historic return to Cuban soil. The commemoration, included in the assembly’s official program, highlighted the political and media impact of that event, considered a national victory over the United States government, and served as a prelude to a discussion of key issues of local development.

Led by Yonel Estrada Ramírez, Mardiel Surí González, and Yainelyn Berberena García, president, vice president, and secretary of the government structure, respectively, the meeting focused on the voters’ proposals, presented by the Board of Directors, highlighting the solutions implemented, the remaining challenges, and the need to consolidate participatory mechanisms that guarantee swift and effective responses from the local level.

According to Surí González, the progress made in implementing Law 148 on Food Sovereignty, Food Security, and Nutrition Education sparked the interest of the participants, who recognized the successes in agricultural production and intersectoral training and coordination. The permanent working committees emphasized the need to further address the structural difficulties that persist.

Furthermore, the session addressed the update of the municipality’s Economic and Social Development Strategy, with an emphasis on boosting the agro-industrial sector, consolidating local self-sufficiency, and promoting the inclusion of non-state economic actors. In this context, the delegates emphasized the importance of ensuring that these actions adhere to the principles of social justice and sustainability.

Likewise, a report was presented on the execution of the municipal budget, aimed at the efficient management of available resources. The delegates recognized the optimization of income and expenses as a necessary goal, convinced that budgetary efficiency must translate, above all, into perceptible improvements for the community.

Photos: Taken from the Facebook profile of the Pedro Betancourt Assembly of People’s Power.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.