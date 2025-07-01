Cultural Summer Announced in Matanzas.

Presentations, events, and activities for all audiences will take place in plazas, parks, cultural institutions, and communities across the 13 municipalities.

The Matanzas province’s cultural program will be varied and attractive during the summer, with more than four thousand activities, despite the adverse circumstances of the country’s electricity shortage, according to Noslén González Sosa, Deputy Provincial Director of Culture.

Presentations, events, and activities for all audiences will take place in plazas, parks, cultural institutions, and communities across the 13 municipalities. Summer 2025 will begin next Saturday, July 5th. In the provincial capital, the readings sponsored each year by the Provincial Center for Books and Literature will begin with a Water Council in the portals of the Sauto Theater at 10:00 a.m.

The circus company La Rueda, performing arts groups, and various sociocultural projects will liven up the afternoon in the Tennis Court area, and in the evening, the official opening will take place in Viaducto Plaza during the Provincial Casino Wheels Festival with a performance by the Manolito Simonet y su Trabuco orchestra.

Among the events dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Matanzas poet Carilda Oliver Labra are the gathering «Al sur de mi garganta» (South of My Throat) at Tirry 81, and a concert by pianist Franco Rivero at 4 p.m. at the Sauto Theater, which is returning to cultural life after a period of hiatus for repairs, stated Kalec Acosta Hurtado, director of the emblematic institution.

Also taking place in July are the Ciudad de los Puentes Clarinet Festival, from the 8th to the 12th in the José White Concert Hall; a tour by La Colmenita de Arroyo Naranjo through nine municipalities in the province, from the 15th to the 20th, to celebrate Children’s Day; the Duendecillos de los Puentes Children’s Performance Festival, from July 18th to the 20th, starting at 3 p.m. at the Sauto Theater, where the Rumbaking Festival will be held, from the 24th to the 27th, González Sosa added.

Also worth mentioning are the regional literature fairs, held on July 12th and 19th in Jagüey Grande and Cárdenas, respectively, with book presentations by a dozen authors. On July 23rd, the Provincial Meeting of Literary Workshops for Children and Adults will take place, starting at 9:00 a.m., in the Plaza de la Vigía and at the UNEAC headquarters.

Specifically, at the writers’ and artists’ mansion on Milanés Street, the cultural vanguard will offer more than 50 workshops, Monday through Friday, related to all areas of creativity. During this period, the popular Friday Humor Festival will return to the Velasco Cinema-Theater. Also very interesting are the summer workshops at institutions such as the Sala White, the Curator’s Office, the Provincial Center for Visual Arts, Danza Espiral, from July 28th to August 8th, and featuring artists such as Ernesto Cruz and Julio César García. Written by Jessica Mesa.