Pedro Marrero and the Moncada.

Pedro Marrero Aizpurúa, martyr of the Food Industry Union, was one of the assailants to the Moncada Barracks. Marrero Aizpurúa was born in the Ceiba-Puentes neighborhood in Havana on October 23rd, 1926.

He did not mind sacrificing his studies so that his sister Lucía could continue her education, and decided to work in the beer warehouse owned by Nazahal y Cía. in the transportation department.

Some time later he moved to the La Tropical brewery where, together with Fernando Chenard Piña, one of the martyrs of the Commerce, Gastronomy and Services Union, they were in charge of organizing the Orthodox Youth in the neighborhood.

From there, his leadership skills in union work were manifested. After the coup d’état of March 10th, 1952, he began to frequent student events at the University and instead of going to the domino games at the end of the workday, he began to join the 26th of July movement.

For Marrero Aizpurúa, the funds needed for the revolutionary cause were more important than material goods. So much so that he sold the dining room set in his house, the refrigerator, pawned his salary and did not negotiate the room set because Fidel Castro prevented him from doing so.

When the time of departure arrived, in Marrero’s machine traveled to Santiago de Cuba: José Suárez Blanco, José Antonio Labrador, Gregorio Creaga, Severino Rossell and another worker of the Cristal brewery.

Moments before the attack on the Moncada, Pedro Marrero was designated to drive the second car in which the leader of the group of young assailants was traveling. The surprise factor fails and confusion spreads, the combat begins outside the walls of the garison with a high cost of dead and wounded.

In the taking of post number 3, to which he was assigned, while trying to help his wounded comrade José Luis Tassende, Marrero Aizpurúa was captured and savagely murdered by henchmen of the dictatorship.

Today he is an example for young Cubans and the pride of the workers of the Food Industry, a sector that recognizes with the distinction that bears his name those who stand out the most.

Written by Tamara Mesa.