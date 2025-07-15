Memorable III Clarinet Festival «Ciudad de los Puentes» (+ photos).

Those who listened to the moving and melancholic sound throughout the city, with warm notes that swirled in the breeze and took over every corner of the city, felt the arpeggios emanating from the III Clarinet Festival «City of Bridges,» whose main venue was the José White concert hall.

Those who listened throughout the city to a moving and melancholic sound, with warm notes that swirled in the breeze, taking over every corner of Matanzas, felt the arpeggios emanating from the 3rd Clarinet Festival «City of Bridges,» whose main venue was the José White Concert Hall.

A Festival that, for Vicente Monterrey, ISA’s professor of teachers, «always constitutes an incentive to study and exalt the noble instrument.»

The closing day, after five intense and exciting sessions of classes, rehearsals, and concerts, culminated with the excellent performance of the Matanzas Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Yany Calama, with Argentine guest soloist Ariel de Vedia.

Professor and concert pianist María de los Ángeles Horta expressed about this event that «it has been a blessing that Matanzas has hosted the conception of this City of Bridges Festival.»

«At this time,» he emphasized, «it is a great feat to take on the challenge of providing this beautiful show with such high quality, as well as premiering in Cuba important works such as Spectre of Passions, by Puerto Rican maestro Daniel Matos, masterfully performed by Isabel Rodríguez Tamayo, accompanied by the excellent pianist Lisandra Pérez, in addition to having wonderful students from our art schools, along with professionals from Matanzas and Cuba, and relevant Latin American musicians, invited to this event.»

The presence of the Provincial Concert Band, the ISA groups, and the attendance of the great conductor Yeny Delgado, the pride of the children of the Athens of Cuba, were admirable.

Likewise, the organizing committee, chaired by Roberto Medina, recognized the selfless work of Ecuadorian maestro Luis Cartuche, who not only masterfully played his clarinet but also performed his role as a luthier every day, repairing the instruments of professionals and students who came to his space.

During the successful Third City of Bridges Clarinet Festival, maestro José Antonio Méndez Valencia and the Havana-based group Ensamble Nueva Camerata, led by maestro Haskell Armenteros, the clarinet quartet of the Instituto Superior de Arte, and the duo from Camagüey were honored.

The 3rd City of Bridges Clarinet Festival 2025 concluded, leaving a fascinating trail of harmony and spirituality.

Written by María Elena Bayón Mayor.