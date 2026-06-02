40th Anniversary Celebrated at the Home for Children Without Parental Care

The beautiful music performed by the José White Camerata enlivened the celebration for the children of the Home for Children Without Parental Care and the «Feliz Infancia» (Happy Childhood) cottage — the littlest ones — as these institutions marked the 40th anniversary of their founding, in a moving gathering motivated by International Children’s Day.

The director of the Home, Orialys Cárdenas, presented recognitions to more than 20 workers and collaborators from nearby enterprises, the Juan Gualberto Gómez Airport, ARTEX, religious institutions, fraternal lodges, foreign friends, and many individuals sensitive to the educational institution.

As part of the «Festival of Arts for Peace,» the musical group, under the direction of maestro José Antonio Fernández, offered a varied program that included, among other pieces, «Vinagrito,» «Lo feo,» «Danzón para un domingo,» «Un violín en el tejado,» and «España Cañí,» by Cuban and international composers, whose performance enchanted the audience, where tribute was paid to «those who know how to love,» as our Apostle José Martí called them.

Likewise, dancers from the Novadanza company, directed by choreographer and teacher Kenia Carrazana, as well as students and professors from the Alfonso Pérez Isaac Vocational Art School, delighted with their art.

Joy spread to all those present, and refreshments and sweets were shared for peace in Cuba and the world.

In attendance were officials from the Provincial Party, the municipal ANAP, directors of cultural institutions, and neighbors from the Playa People’s Council in the city of rivers and bridges.