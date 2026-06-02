Young Matanzas Researchers Awarded by CITMA

The province of Matanzas stood out with several recognitions in the recent award ceremony for student researchers, young researchers, and young technologists, granted annually by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA) to encourage and celebrate the contribution of new generations to innovation and scientific work.

When announcing the winners of the award for the 2025 edition, the highest leadership of CITMA awarded, through its usual categories, 55 young people from across the country, mostly from various universities and others representing specialized centers and state institutions.

From this western territory, Jonathan Estrada Rodríguez from the University of Medical Sciences of the Yumurino territory received an Honorable Mention as a student researcher in the Medical Sciences category. Meanwhile, in the Technical Sciences category, Isabela Pancorbo Camacho and Marcia Contreras Rodríguez, both from the University of Matanzas, were distinguished.

In the Young Researchers award section, Doctor of Science and Industrial Engineer Yasniel Sánchez Suárez, who currently serves as coordinator of the Young Researchers Network of the Ministry of Higher Education (MES), also received an award in the Technical Sciences category.

The distinctions achieved by the four Matanzas residents and the rest of the awardees recognized by CITMA reflect the importance of highlighting the career path and best practices in research work, academic excellence, and also demonstrate that, despite the adversities and the complex context of the country, young Cuban science is advancing and contributing its work to the effort of building a better society.

In addition to Matanzas, the provinces of origin of the recognized young people are Havana, Mayabeque, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spíritus, Camagüey, Holguín, Ciego de Ávila, Granma, and Santiago de Cuba.

(With information and photo from the institutional website of the University of Matanzas)