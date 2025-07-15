«Forever Young Summer» in Pedro Betancourt (+photos).

Under the slogan «Forever Young Summer,» the Municipal Department of Culture of Pedro Betancourt is leading a comprehensive program of recreational and educational activities for various population groups. Through artistic presentations, literary workshops, and other activities, it hopes to enrich the summer season in the area.

Under the slogan «Summer Always Young,» the Pedro Betancourt Municipal Culture Department is leading a comprehensive program of recreational and educational activities for various population groups. Through artistic presentations, literary workshops, and other activities, it aims to enrich the summer season in the area.

As part of these initiatives, the Family Care System’s maternity home and soup kitchen hosted literary gatherings led by specialists in literature and theater. At these locations, staff from the Manuel Navarro Luna library organized a meeting on Antillean aphorisms, which included the promotion of the volumes «Brief Cuban Popular Proverbs,» «One and the Same,» and «The Black Man in Cuban Folk Literature,» by authors Romelia Llerena, Argelio Santiesteban, and Samuel Feijóo, respectively.

On the other hand, the María Villar Buceta Cultural Center hosted a décima workshop for adults, seeking to preserve and promote this popular poetic form; and in the Bolondrón district, the grandparents’ home hosted the presentation of the anthology «Entre el largo desierto y la mar» (Between the Long Desert and the Sea) by Alfonsina Storni, led by family therapist and child psychologist Riquel Arnaldo Díaz Tejeda.



Likewise, in an effort to strengthen recreational spaces in rural areas, children from the Armonía neighborhood enjoyed a recreational day that included traditional games, children’s songs, and clown performances. At the same time, an entertaining film literature exhibition and sale sparked interest among film lovers and readers in Manolito for the audiovisual language and the benefits of the seventh art.

And as the highlight of the week, the municipal government confirmed the arrival of the children’s company La Colmenita to the town’s Teatro Cuba on July 19th, as part of its tour of the Athens of Cuba. The company aims to offer a dynamic stage program for children and strengthen the ties between art and community during the current summer season.



Photos: Pedro Betancourt Municipal Culture Department on Facebook. Written by Yadiel Barbón.