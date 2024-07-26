The Institution of Constitutional Reform in Cuba (final).

The reading and analysis of the documents elaborated by the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) that project the social economic development, corroborate its depth and the unquestionable importance and sensibility in the matter of some of the ideological principles.

The reading and analysis of the documents elaborated by the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) that project the social economic development, corroborate its depth and the unquestionable importance and sensibility in the matter of some of the ideological principles.

If we look at the issue from another angle, it is possible to realize that the constitutional reform is being carried out under the umbrella of the constituent assembly that all Cubans who have become members of the constituent assembly, which the country needs in order to advance in the improvement of its institutional framework.

This is not a whim or a biased opinion of professionals in one sector in Cuba, or of researchers in the social and political sciences; on the contrary, it has long been a necessity for the development of Cuban society.

A reform can in no case contain such an important restructuring, of such scope and projection as that which is being tried out in the conceptualization of the economic and social model that was presented to the population at the time, at least not in all its complexity, at least not in its most comprehensive political dimension, unless it is thought of as an intermediate goal in a scenario of stability and conservation of the current forms and functioning of the State and Cuban society.

The urgency of shielding, expanding and modernizing in rights, institutionality and citizen practices, the achievements and civilizing structures reached in Cuba, of guaranteeing and fortifying the relations of citizens with the State and the control of the public actions of officials, run in parallel with the development, expansion and socialization of the democratic idea and justice that the Republic and Socialism have historically claimed in our country, but also with the need to legitimize and build very specific political and social consensus and the creation of a popular political culture strongly impregnated with the role of the Constitution as an articulator, as a transforming element of the political life of the country.

These continue to be the priorities of hope.

Written by Dr Osvaldo Manuel Álvarez Torres.