The practice of therapeutic yoga for health benefits.

For 15 years the Matanzas Yoga Association has focused its work on therapeutic yoga to contribute to the recovery of people with disabilities, both physical and mental.

Junior García Morejón, president of the Matanzas Yoga Association addressed the issue and gave details about the upcoming enrollments.

«We are specifically focused on that line. We have an established system of what is therapeutic yoga in all its wide range with people who come to us with different pathologies or conditions already established or people who only do it as prophylaxis, that is, to stay healthy».

«And we do not lose sight of the other modalities of the assistants in our organization; basically we work with hatha yoga, which is the best known, in which people are initiated, but then we reinforce a little more as the person develops, understands more the other modalities: a little stronger, softer or faster, slower, to suit the person himself.»

«There will be enrollment starting next September, it will be a space that will be open for those who start. Although we continue to do activities, as we have done recently, workshops for children, above all we are very focused on children and we dedicate it this year specifically to culture.»

The practice of yoga offers a wide range of physical, mental and emotional health benefits. Its holistic approach contributes to quality of life and promotes holistic wellness.

Written by Melissa Guerra.