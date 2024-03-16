The 32nd of Starfish Cuatro Palmas (+photos).

With a renewed image, reforms that rejuvenate it despite its age, fulfillment of its plans and the preference of many, the Starfish Cuatro Palmas hotel celebrated 32 years of operations this March 15th.

You have to get to the facility on 62nd Street of the famous Playa Azul to realize how one of the longest-lived accommodations in this seaside resort, whose distinctive aspect is not in the physical structure, but its spirit, determined by the professional and human quality of the workers, considers Danilo Pereira, the deputy general manager of the facility, keeps in shape.

Starfish Cuatro Palmas is still preferred by many. Photo: Taken from Starfish Cuatro Palmas Facebook page.

Among the more than 53 facilities in this sun and beach destination, Starfish Cuatro Palmas stands out for its sustained economic balances, just what the country needs.

In 2023, the resort met 116 percent of its committed revenues, with efficiency and balances similar to those of 2019. «This, despite resource limitations,» says Danilo Pereira.

If the previous period was a period with this behavior, this 2024 looks better. With overachievements in client reception and economic indicators in this first semester, February was the best month in the history of Starfish Cuatro Palmas. «Nothing would be possible without the excellence of the workers, dedicated and always innovating», Danilo reiterates.

Professionalism, a hallmark of the workers. Photo: Taken from Starfish Cuatro Palmas’ Facebook page

For the deputy director, there the greatest pride is the strength of founders still active, a school for young people and newcomers to a new National Vanguard collective, a superior category of emulation that they honor day by day.

No facility of leisure has positioned in the ranking of preference in the destination Cuba at the same time to all its products. Starfish Cuatro Palmas achieves it in Varadero, according to the Tripadvisor website.

Raúl, one of the active founders. Photo: From the author.

Among the top 10 most praised is Mystique Casa Perla, which has been there almost since it began operations on November 15th, 2022, a boutique hotel located on the premises of Starfish Cuatro Palmas, an added value that rounds out the benefits of the facility managed under a management contract between Gran Caribe and the international Blue Diamond.

Thanks to managers and workers, results are achieved at Starfish Cuatro Palmas. Photo: From the author.

As if that were not enough, the Las Palmas block also occupies a position on the select list as its own offer, and of course Cuatro Palmas as well. If this is not a record, it is an excellent average.

The collective once again became a National Vanguard for the successes of 2023. Photo: From the author.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.