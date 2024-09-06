A Law Firm for M-26-7 (II).

Carlos Amat had a very important task for the Movement, since he worked in the Telephone Company and the telephone was then the only fast communication with the capital, fast for everyone, including the Moncada Garrison.

Unfortunately, that was the last we saw of «Papito» until much later. With his ability to organize things, Carlos Amat arranged the furniture and even brought in plants to enhance the ambiance. He took the big desk for himself and I, naturally, got the small one. «Papito» had to travel right away.

Marimón had been hired by the Guantánamo Sugar Company and stayed for a short time at the beginning. Later, when he returned, he could not get up to date with the problems of the Law Firm, because they asked for a lawyer for a column, who was less than 30 years old, male, and when we asked him he agreed immediately, he only said that he had an appointment with the dentist and that he would go after the consultation, because he did not want to get a toothache in the Sierra.

When he left, he looked very elegant, with his white dril 100 suit, although when he returned after the triumph, he complained to me that where he left it when he went up, he had not found it.

Given the situation we had, my greatest work commitment was with the defendants, hence I went every afternoon to the Vivac in Santiago de Cuba and sometimes to the Boniato Prison, although Carlos Amat accompanied me at that time.

Actually, I was never interested in trials in which the conclusion was possible penalties, indeed, I detested them, I was interested in civil trials and all the experience I had acquired at the University was limited to a few cases; but I assumed as my highest priority the trials of Political Law, in which I combined the experience acquired in the classrooms and in my systematic attendance to the Emergency Courts, as well as the necessary teaching to my defendants of the behaviors they should assume during their trials.

By: Dr. Sc. Thalía Fung Riverón, with compilation by Dr.C. Osvaldo Manuel Alvarez Torres.