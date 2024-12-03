Advocating for digital security in Pedro Betancourt (+audios)

In a technological context where digital security has become a fundamental concern, these initiatives are essential to safeguard privacy and protect the data of individuals and companies.

The Computer and Electronics Youth Clubs of Pedro Betancourt erritory organized an enjoyable discussion on the protection of personal data in the digital scenario, as part of the activities in celebration of the Third National Cybersecurity Day and the celebration of the International Computer Security Day.

We spoke with Yaser Martín García, who in addition to being a specialist B in Computer Science and instructor C of the Municipal Group of the Youth Club, led the talk with teachers and parents of the students of the student center.

…ONLINE AUDIO

In turn, Martín García highlighted the work that the Young Computer and Electronics Clubs of Pedro Betancourt carry out to promote cybersecurity in local entities and institutions, in order to promote the creation of a more responsible and protected digital environment in the business environment.

…ONLINE AUDIO

In a technological context where digital security has become a key concern, these initiatives are essential to safeguard privacy and protect the data of individuals and companies and, consequently, promote more effective, prudent and reliable online navigation.

Photos provided by the interviewee.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.