An exception in solidarity (+audio).

Solidarity, hand in hand with social assistance, changed his life, as the protagonist himself tells us.

Misael Contreras Gallardo was a resident of Cuatro Esquinas, a community in the municipality of Los Arabos, and at only 52 years of age, he entered the José María Duarte Home for the Elderly in the aforementioned town, due to the difficult situation of his home.

The special thing about this case is that even though he is not yet a senior citizen, the workers of the center take care of him with the same love and dedication.

Solidarity, hand in hand with social assistance, changed his life, as the protagonist himself tells us.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.