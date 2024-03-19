BAC Matanzas: Between fairs and lots of canine love (+ photos).

Have you been looking for a best friend of those who are happily waiting for you to come home? Well, just like this last Sunday, a Puppy Adoption Fair (FAC) will be held in the city of Matanzas once or twice a month and you can’t miss it.

The activity is organized by the Esperanza Atenas project, which belongs to the Cuba Animal Welfare network in Matanzas (BAC) and is being held at the headquarters of the City Conservator’s Office, located in La Vigía Square, the founding site of the city of Matanzas.

«Rescuing them is the beginning, giving them a home is our mission», is its representative slogan to raise awareness among the population about animal protection, specifically of our furry companions.

Lorena Montes Peña is one of the coordinators of BAC Matanzas Esperanza Atenas and tells us that one of the initiatives of the project are the talks between team members and interested citizens about the importance of caring for these animals and providing them with a home.

«We also have sterilization campaigns where we take advantage of the space to advise on the treatment of different diseases in pets and the reduction of stray overpopulation», the young woman argued.

If you want to know more about them and their dynamics, you can contact them through their social networks. They have profiles on the social networks Facebook (BAC-Matanzas) and Instagram (BAC Matanzas Esperanza Atenas). They share information related to the project and provide tips to follow at home.

Written by Lizt Lauren García Hoyos.