Betancourenses enjoy varied cultural and recreational offerings.

With the objective of enriching the life of its residents and strengthening its cultural identity in the heat of the coming bicentenary of its foundation, multiple cultural and recreational proposals for all ages took place in this municipality.

The Gustavo Gonzalez Perez Museum became the stage for a new edition of the fixed space Spinning the Wheel of History, which according to its organizer, Clara Cecilia Lopez Alvarez, director of the institution, and in correspondence with the bimonthly exhibition still on display, was dedicated to continue exalting the 130 years of the independence struggle of 1995 and the protagonism of the Betancourenses in the aforementioned struggle.

With the presence of historian Julián Rogelio Álvarez López and other personalities and researchers of the local intellectual guild, the meeting also served to pay homage to the insurrectionist standard-bearer Paulina Ruíz de González and to recognize her revolutionary work and enormous military contributions to the libertarian cause of the nation, as part of the activities in honor of the International Women’s Day.

Meanwhile, children, adolescents and young people between the ages of nine and 17 were invited to take part in the painting workshops held at the María Villar Vuceta Cultural Center to develop their cognitive and creative skills through the plastic arts and to promote the proper and healthy growth of the new generations.

Likewise, tradition and community converged in the Manuelto Popular Council for the Festival of Flying Objects, where the youngest, among various initiatives, filled the sky with their kites, while the best of the tenth and the improvised Betancoureño verse delighted the elderly from the Rincón Campesino held in the community dining room of the municipal capital.

Photos: Taken from the Facebook profile of the Directorate of Culture of Pedro Betancourt.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.