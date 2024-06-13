Dermatological Science Month at Faustino Pérez Hospital.

The month of science dedicated in June to this medical branch at the Faustino Pérez Hernández provincial hospital in Matanzas began with the recognition of Dr. Mayra Guerra Csstro for her years of experience in dermatology.

The month of science dedicated in June to dermatology began with the recognition of Dr. Mayra Guerra Csstro for her years of experience in dermatology at the Faustino Pérez Hernández provincial hospital in Matanzas.

The head of this service in the mentioned health institution, Dr. Cristy Darias Domínguez said that next Thursday 20th there will be an exchange on heberferon, a new treatment for basal cell carcinoma and trichoscopy, a diagnostic tool for hair frictions.

Also, on Thursday the 27th, experts in the field will hold a round table with an update on Hansen’s disease (Leprosy).

The main recommendation of the Matanzas dermatologists of the provincial hospital is to take extreme care of the skin in terms of photoprotection and hydration.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.