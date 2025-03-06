EMBER Matanzas proposes plan in salute to the victory of Girón.

Among the actions to be developed is to expand the food production areas in order to cover the needs of the workers’ canteens, workers and their families.

The Matanzas Beverages and Soft Drinks Company has prepared a plan to salute the victory of Playa Giron. The plan includes a dozen actions aimed at improving the company.

Among the tasks to be executed is to work on the fulfillment of the production and sales plans by assortments and to start the adaptation of the premises of the Basic Business Unit (UEB) of insurance and logistics for the change of its corporate purpose.

To date, they are committed to complete the HACCP work and thus achieve better safety in the production of the UEB Yucayo. They also intend to comply with the TTM contribution.

Among the actions to be developed is to expand the food production areas in order to cover the needs of the workers’ canteens, the workers and their families.

Written by Enrique Tirse.