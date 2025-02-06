ETECSA’s alternative to increase Nauta Hogar.

Due to this situation, the alternative adopted is to incorporate to the network those customers who have their own routers, as long as there is availability in the area and the equipment is compatible.

In Matanzas, Nauta Hogar services total more than 17 thousand; during the past year there was a growth of 459.

This figure does not correspond to the projections made by ETECSA’s Territorial Division to expand the Internet, but according to Gustavo Montesino Reyes, territorial director of the agency, the lack of financial resources prevented progress in the growth and maintenance of the web.

Montesino Reyes explained that the growth was possible thanks to the arrival in the country of a limited number of modems and the technological change made in Versailles.

Due to this situation, the alternative adopted was to incorporate into the network those customers who have their own routers, as long as there is availability in the area and the equipment is compatible.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Reyes.