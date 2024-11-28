Gender violence condemned in a polytechnic school in Pedro Betancourt (+audio).

The day also included the realization of an emotional dynamic in the courtyard of the center, where students and teachers chalked numerous slogans, phrases and drawings focused on the struggle against gender violence.

Students and teachers of the Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School in Pedro Betrancourt municipality dedicated a pleasant meeting to the eradication of violence against women and the raising of public awareness in this area.

The activity emphasized the importance of protecting women’s rights and promoting family relations based on tolerance and equality, as well as the role of the new Family Code and the actions of political and mass organizations, with the Federation of Cuban Women in the lead, in the fight against this scourge.

The day also included the realization of an emotional dynamic in the courtyard of the center, where students and teachers chalked numerous slogans, phrases and drawings focused on the struggle against gender violence and the need to promote the continuous construction of a more just and equitable society.

This event became an opportunity to demonstrate the institution’s commitment to the integral formation of the teaching-student body and its responsibility in the creation of a culture of respect towards women, as part of the activities in honor of the Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, also known as Orange Day.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.